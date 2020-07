WACO, Texas- The preliminary autopsy for 2-year-old Frankie Isaiah Gonzales-Villalon has been released.

The cause of death was determined as homicidal violence including blunt force trauma.

Frankie’s parents Laura Villalon and Lorenzo Gonzalez were both arrested in connection to the child’s death.

The 2-year-old’s body was found in a dumpster near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

