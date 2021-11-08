Preliminary data available for water flushing totals during Killeen city-wide boil water notice

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Public Works Department says preliminary data shows an estimated 39 million gallons of water was flushed during the city-wide boil water notice issued October 19th through the 29th, and estimates it cost $28,470.

City officials say these are initial estimates, and final totals are due in by next week.

As city officials have stated, there are no rate increases nor additional costs added to water bills – due to the flushing of liquids. The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) only receives revenue from its ratepayers. The water flushed on the Killeen side of the meter will be borne by Killeen ratepayers, and water flushed on the WCID side of the meter will be borne by all ratepayers in the entire WCID system.

On October 28 and 29, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved lifting the city-wide boil water notice (BWN) for the entire city – following favorable test results.

The City previously released preliminary plans on preventative measures and an after-action plan to avoid a similar situation in the future. Additionally, TCEQ has confirmed an eight-hour training on chloramine disinfection and nitrification for WCID and their customers this month.

As a reminder, the WCID is still performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services – including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation – until November 21. WCID says that during this time, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary chlorine disinfectant conversion.

City officials previously confirmed the City of Killeen’s TCEQ rating has maintained a superior rating since February of 2019, and this boil water notice has not negatively affected the City’s standing.

Source: City of Killeen