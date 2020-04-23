Premier now has drive-through COVID-19 testing available

CENTRAL TEXAS- More drive-through testing is now available in Central Texas.

Premier ER and Urgent Care announced they have Covid-19 testing capabilities outside their Woodway, Temple, and San Marcos locations.

They are able to offer testing by appointment for those who are approved. 

To schedule an appointment, log on to their website, www.premier.care and select a virtual visit. You will meet with one of their physicians and go through a virtual screening. After your visit a member of the Premier team will contact you to schedule you for a Covid-19 test.

The service is drive through, so there is no need to get out of your car.

You arrive at your scheduled time and drive through the designated area located outside a Premier location.

The test itself takes about 5 minutes and the results currently are coming back within 24 hours.

Visit Premier’s website to schedule a virtual screening and learn more.

