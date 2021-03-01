Preparing for severe weather season in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Severe Weather Awareness Week starts on March 1st – which means it’s time to start preparing for Severe Weather Season.

“We are at the beginning of spring, which is our typical severe weather season in North and Central Texas,” says Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

As Spring time approaches in Central Texas, the threat of severe storms returns.

“We’ve already had severe weather this past weekend, so that kind of already got some of us in the mode of it,” says Sellers.

The National Weather Service wants to make sure everyone is prepared for severe weather.

“This is our chance to get ahead of everything and get everybody aware of not only what type of weather we will be expecting over the next couple of months, but to start the preparedness side of things,” says Sellers.

The most important thing you can do is create a plan.

“This is a plan with not just you, but with your family members and the kids and everything so everyone is on the same page, and they don’t have to try and call someone who knows everything. Once you have that plan in place, you are just ready to act and ready to go,” says Sellers.

It’s also important to brush up on your terminology.

“That is a big thing. We use a lot of different and sometimes complicated terminology in the weather. The biggest thing is making sure that you know what we’re saying, so that when something happens you’re ready to go,” says Sellers.

Make sure you have an emergency kit ready to go. The kit should have a NOAA Weather Radio, water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, batteries, first aid supplies, and a whistle in case you need to signal for help.

Staying up to date on the latest weather information is also crucial to stay safe.

“The biggest thing is to keep up with what the forecast is and what is going on,” says Sellers.