Pres. Trump releases plan to reopen America

President Trump released his plan for a phased re-opening of the country Thursday afternoon.

It includes proposed criteria for states to voluntarily satisfy before they can move from one phase of the opening process to another.

The process includes a continuous drop in COVID-19 and influenza-like illnesses over a 14-day period, hospitals treating all patients without crisis care, and a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers.

The president’s plan also asks states to create screening and testing sites for those who are and are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, as well as tracking the people they came into contact with.

The states should also be able to get ahold of their own personal protective equipment and critical medical equipment — while also increasing i-c-u capacity.

You can read the full plan below.