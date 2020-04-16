Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Pres. Trump releases plan to reopen America

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

President Trump released his plan for a phased re-opening of the country Thursday afternoon.

It includes proposed criteria for states to voluntarily satisfy before they can move from one phase of the opening process to another.

The process includes a continuous drop in COVID-19 and influenza-like illnesses over a 14-day period, hospitals treating all patients without crisis care, and a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers.

The president’s plan also asks states to create screening and testing sites for those who are and are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, as well as tracking the people they came into contact with.

The states should also be able to get ahold of their own personal protective equipment and critical medical equipment — while also increasing i-c-u capacity.

You can read the full plan below.

Reopening-GuidelinesDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44