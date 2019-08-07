Pres. Trump visits Dayton

Family members of slain mass shooting victim Thomas “TJ” McNichols, from left, Donna Johnson, aunt, and sisters Jamila and Finesse McNichols, mourn beside a memorial near the scene of the shooting Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Donald Trump has arrived in Dayton, Ohio, to meet with the survivors and families of those killed in a deadly terrorist attack that happened Saturday.

White House officials say Trump will grieve and pray with families and survivors Wednesday and discuss ways to prevent such violence.

Dayton, Ohio’s mayor is questioning whether President Donald Trump’s visit to the grief-stricken city Wednesday will “add value to our community.”

Meanwhile, a woman who briefly dated the man police say shot and killed nine people in the city says she and Connor Betts bonded in college over their struggles with mental illness. Adelia Johnson says Betts “didn’t want to seek help because of the stigma.”