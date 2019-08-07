Pres. Trump visits El Paso

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Trump has arrived in El Paso to show his condolences for those killed and injured in a deadly terrorist attack. 22 people have died after a gunman opened fire in a crowded Walmart in the border town.

The President’s trip has been marked by protest from people who believe his words helped to inspire the suspected shooter. Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who is an El Paso native, said he hoped Mr. Trump would not visit the city.

The President visited Dayton, Ohio earlier Wednesday to meet with the survivors and families of those killed in a deadly terrorist attack that happened Saturday.

Dayton, Ohio’s mayor questioned whether President Donald Trump’s visit to the grief-stricken city Wednesday would “add value to our community.”

Meanwhile, a woman who briefly dated the man police say shot and killed nine people in the city says she and Connor Betts bonded in college over their struggles with mental illness. Adelia Johnson says Betts “didn’t want to seek help because of the stigma.”