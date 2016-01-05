President Obama outlines executive action on guns

On Tuesday, from the East Room of the White House, President Barack Obama outlined his executive action on guns in the United States.



The following actions will be implemented by the administration:



1) Anybody in the business of selling firearms must get a license and conduct background checks or be subject to criminal prosecution.



From WhiteHouse.gov:

Keep guns out of the wrong hands through background checks

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is making clear that it doesn’t matter where you conduct your business-from a store, at gun shows, or over the Internet: If you’re in the business of selling firearms, you must get a license and conduct background checks.



ATF is finalizing a rule to require background checks for people trying to buy some of the most dangerous weapons and other items through a trust, corporation, or other legal entity.

Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch has sent a letter to States highlighting the importance of receiving complete criminal history records and criminal dispositions, information on persons disqualified because of a mental illness, and qualifying crimes of domestic violence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is overhauling the background check system to make it more effective and efficient. The envisioned improvements include processing background checks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and improving notification of local authorities when certain prohibited persons unlawfully attempt to buy a gun. The FBI will hire more than 230 additional examiners and other staff to help process these background checks.



2) Two-hundred more ATF agents and investigators will be added. Gun owners/gun stores will report lost or stolen guns in a more timely matter. The administration will work with advocates to protect domestic abuse victims from gun violence.

From WhiteHouse.gov:

Make our communities safer from gun violence

The Attorney General convened a call with U.S. Attorneys around the country to direct federal prosecutors to continue to focus on smart and effective enforcement of our gun laws.

The President’s FY2017 budget will include funding for 200 new ATF agents and investigators to help enforce our gun laws.



ATF has established an Internet Investigation Center to track illegal online firearms trafficking and is dedicating $4 million and additional personnel to enhance the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network.

ATF is finalizing a rule to ensure that dealers who ship firearms notify law enforcement if their guns are lost or stolen in transit.

The Attorney General issued a memo encouraging every U.S. Attorney’s Office to renew domestic violence outreach efforts.



3) The administration vows to assist the mentally ill in getting medical treatment. They will implement $500 million to expand access to treatment for the mentally ill through Obamacare. Federal mental health records will also be accessible during background checks.



From WhiteHouse.gov:

Increase mental health treatment and reporting to the background check system

The Administration is proposing a new $500 million investment to increase access to mental health care.



The Social Security Administration has indicated that it will begin the rulemaking process to include information in the background check system about beneficiaries who are prohibited from possessing a firearm for mental health reasons.

The Department of Health and Human Services is finalizing a rule to remove unnecessary legal barriers preventing States from reporting relevant information about people prohibited from possessing a gun for specific mental health reasons.



4) The administration will begin working with technology groups to make guns safer.



From WhiteHouse.gov:

Shape the future of gun safety technology



The President has directed the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security to conduct or sponsor research into gun safety technology



The President has also directed the departments to review the availability of smart gun technology on a regular basis, and to explore potential ways to further its use and development to more broadly improve gun safety.



GOP Speaker of the House Paul Ryan issued the following statement after President Obama’s announcement:

“From day one, the president has never respected the right to safe and legal gun ownership that our nation has valued since its founding. He knows full well that the law already says that people who make their living selling firearms must be licensed, regardless of venue. Still, rather than focus on criminals and terrorists, he goes after the most law-abiding of citizens. His words and actions amount to a form of intimidation that undermines liberty.

“No matter what President Obama says, his word does not trump the Second Amendment. We will conduct vigilant oversight. His executive order will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Ultimately, everything the president has done can be overturned by a Republican president, which is another reason we must win in November.

“We know that the president wants to spend this year offering distractions from his failed record. We will not allow this strategy to take us off course from giving the American people a clear choice with a bold policy agenda.”



U.S. Senator John Cornyn also chimed in:

“Like the rest of the nation I am saddened by the horrific acts of mass violence that have struck our communities, but the measures announced today threaten our constitutional rights and would not solve the problem.

“An unwillingness to find common ground and achieve compromise has been a hallmark of this President’s tenure, and this issue is unfortunately no different. Rather than unilaterally impose a gun control agenda that’s unlawful and strips the constitutional rights of elderly Americans, the President should better enforce current law and work with Congress on legislation reforming our mental health system.

“Legislation I’ve introduced, the Mental Health and Safe Communities Act, would strengthen the existing background check system without expanding it and improve treatment, preventative screening and crisis response for individuals with mental illness.

“If the President would roll up his sleeves and work with the bipartisan coalition in Congress who support legislation reforming our mental health system, together we could help prevent many of these tragedies from happening in our communities.”



According to Cornyn, during President Obama’s tenure, federal firearms convictions have dropped by 25 percent and are currently at their lowest levels since 2002.



Ten year decline in federal weapons convictions:

Fiscal Year 2015

6,002

Fiscal Year 2014

6,373



Fiscal Year 2010

7,101



Fiscal Year 2008

8,068



Fiscal Year 2005

9,206



Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson also spoke on the executive action via Twitter:

