President Obama outlines executive action on guns

On Tuesday, from the East Room of the White House, President Barack Obama outlined his executive action on guns in the United States.
The following actions will be implemented by the administration:
1) Anybody in the business of selling firearms must get a license and conduct background checks or be subject to criminal prosecution.
2) Two-hundred more ATF agents and investigators will be added. Gun owners/gun stores will report lost or stolen guns in a more timely matter. The administration will work with advocates to protect domestic abuse victims from gun violence.
3) The administration vows to assist the mentally ill in getting medical treatment. They will implement $500 million to expand access to treatment for the mentally ill through Obamacare. Federal mental health records will also be accessible during background checks.
4) The administration will begin working with technology groups to make guns safer.
GOP Speaker of the House Paul Ryan issued the following statement after President Obama’s announcement:
U.S. Senator John Cornyn also chimed in:
According to Cornyn, during President Obama’s tenure, federal firearms convictions have dropped by 25 percent and are currently at their lowest levels since 2002.
Ten year decline in federal weapons convictions:
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson also spoke on the executive action via Twitter:
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement:
“The Bill of Rights was added as a specific safeguard to prevent the federal government from denying Americans those guaranteed rights. Today, the President trampled the purpose and substance of the Bill of Rights by unilaterally imposing Second Amendment restrictions. After failing to pass gun control measures through Congress, the President is yet again resorting to unilateral executive action in place of the democratic process. Despite the President’s latest attempt to undermine our liberty, Texas will take every action to protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.”
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick weighed in on the issue: