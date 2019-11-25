Prevent clogs and recycle cooking oil this Thanksgiving

Plumbers are preparing for their busiest time of the year – the days surrounding Thanksgiving.

They traditionally call the day after Thanksgiving “Brown Friday.” This is the time of year where the biggest culprits in kitchen drains are dumped cooking oil, plus grease and food buildup.

These clogs can also get very expensive, and could cost you between $8,000 and $15,000 to replace.

Here are some helpful tips to consider:

• Avoid putting stringy, fibrous or starchy waste in the garbage disposal, such as poultry skins, celery, fruit and potato peels.

• Never put coffee grinds in the drain. It hardens easily and clogs quickly.

• Never put pasta or bread there, because they expand easily.

• Try using cold water instead of hot water so grease solidifies and is flushed through a pipe. Otherwise, the grease could stick to the pipe.

• Don’t pour cooking oils or fats down the drain. They build up in the pipes like “clogged arteries.”

• Wipe off greasy plates and pots with paper towels and then throw away the towels.

In addition, the City of Temple and the Temple Fire Department are encouraging the public to recycle their Thanksgiving frying oil. Used cooking oil will be collected at the following locations from this Thursday until next Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd Street.

Fire Station #3, 3606 Midway Drive.

Fire Station #4, 411 Waters Dairy Road.

Fire Station #7, 8420 W. Adams Avenue.

Sources: NBC DFW, City of Temple