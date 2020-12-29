Probation revoked in deadly traffic crash, driver sentenced to 12 years in prison

A 21-year-old woman who had been given probation following a fatal traffic crash will now be spending time in prison, assessed 12 years for violating over a dozen provisions of her probation.

Savannah Cardoza was back in the McLennan County Jail on the manslaughter charge and a separate assault charge.

Cardoza had been sentenced to ten years deferred adjudication probation in January 2019, meaning that if she completed her probationary period successfully, there would have been no record of her charges.

She had been charged in connection with a 2016 crash that left the driver of an 18-wheeler dead.

Investigators said she was driving a car without permission at the time and did not have a driver’s license.

She was going south in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 when the crash occurred about 3:00 a.m.

She collided with another car head on and the driver of the semi carrying a load of glycerin took evasive action to avoid the wreck.

The 18-wheeler rolled over, killing 54-year-old Donald Lawrence Ray of Weatherford.

Cardoza was accused of a total 16 violations of her probation, admitting to all but one of them.

The violations included such things as failing to complete her assigned community service, failure to complete drug and alcohol evaluations, violating a curfew, failing to complete cognitive education, failure to attend mental health appointments, using marijuana, and failing to pay various probation fees and court costs.