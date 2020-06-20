Proclamation mandates use of face masks in businesses, public places

WACO, Texas – If you haven’t invested in a few face masks, you might want to do so soon.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver has officially issued a proclamation mandating the use of face masks in local businesses and public places.

The order says this rule applies to anyone ten years and older. The mask must be covering the nose and mouth in any public place where it is hard to maintain six feet of social distance.

The order also says masks must also be worn in business premises or other facilities.

This order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 20.

However, there are are few examples of a face mask not needing to be worn:

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside

While driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment

While in a building or participating in an activity that requires security surveillance, screening, or identification, for example, banks

When consuming food or drink

This comes after a recent spike in McLennan County COVID numbers. In a matter of seven days, the active COVID-19 case count has increased from 25 cases on June 12 to 118 on June 19. Earlier this week, McLennan County had its fifth fatality attributed to COVID-19 – a 46-year-old man who had no known underlying conditions.

Mayor Deaver stated it is important to issue this order now in order to have the greatest possible effect on reducing the spread of COVID-19. This measure provides the best opportunity for being able to contain the spread without another shelter-in-place order, which he says none of us want.

For more information, you can view the full document below:

Source: City of Waco