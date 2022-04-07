COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College station is the scene tomorrow for a professional bull-rider’s competition.

The PBR Boot Barn Classic will set up in Reed Arena Friday and Saturday. Some of the best bull riders in the world will battle it out in hopes of qualifying for the finals.

FOX 44’s Adam Hooper spoke with professional rider Thor Hoefer II about what people can expect.

“They’re really well represented this year. We have riders from the United States, from Mexico, from Australia, from Canada. With the shortened PBR season, everybody’s there trying their best and they’re all gunning for the same thing. And as to make PBR World Finals, and you’re gonna see a lot of guys and a lot of bulls that are in that spot where they’re right on the cusp of making it. So you’re gonna see a lot of people trying their guts out. Giving everything that happened, there’s no way you can be on the back of anything like that. How do you prepare mentally for something like this? You know, it’s, it’s something that you you just gotta surround yourself with, it.

The PBR Boot Barn Classic is tomorrow and Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station. It starts at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are from $19 to $109 dollars per seat.

You can view the full interview below.