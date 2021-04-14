Project Hero’s Texas Challenge rides into Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A group of veterans rode into Killeen Wednesday for camaraderie and support for fellow soldiers.

Around 35 wounded veterans arrived after starting the day in Georgetown. The stop is part of Project Hero’s Texas Challenge, in which participants bike from Austin to Arlington.

This is the 13th annual Texas Challenge, after last year’s ride was affected by COVID-19. The ride aims to bring camaraderie to wounded veterans who have a “shared experience.”

One vet says the ride has helped him get his freedom back, “People just see a cool bike, and it just gave me my freedom back. And when you’re going 55 [mph] with the wind blowing in your face, you feel free. When you’ve been in a bed and only living in a wheelchair, you got your freedom.”

The riders plan to head to Fort Hood before riding to Waco on Thursday.