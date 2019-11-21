Project Safe Neighborhoods making impact in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – Project Safe Neighborhoods is making a difference in Killeen.

The program plays a major role in the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy, and has proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

In Killeen, federal authorities are working with local authorities to get violent criminals off the street. Since October 2017, authorities have filed federal firearms/drug charges against more than 150 convicted felons, drug dealers in possession of firearms and other persons prohibited from possessing firearms in the Temple/Killeen areas.

These filings demonstrate an increase of more than 300 percent in federal charges filed over the previous fiscal year for offenses in the same areas.

According to the Killeen Police Department, cases involving: Unlawful Possession by a Felon are down 25 percent; Prohibited Weapons are down 142 percent; Deadly Conduct are down 46 percent; and, Murder/Capital Murder are down 84 percent over the past two years.

In the past year, approximately 70 narcotics traffickers were convicted and sentenced to federal prison. In addition to removing drug traffickers from the area, law enforcement officers have been successful in getting drugs and firearms off the streets.