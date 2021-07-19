Projectile fired at Caldwell High School students in parking lot

CALDWELL, Texas – Burleson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Caldwell High School Monday in reference to a vehicle which possibly fired a type of projectile at students in the parking lot.

Deputies have found the vehicle involved, and are in the process of developing additional information and identifying all parties involved.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday evening, “This investigation is fluid. It is our goal to ensure accurate information based on a thorough investigation is released to the public. We will update the public when all investigative leads and information are obtained. There is no danger to the public.”

Source: Burleson County Sheriff’s Office