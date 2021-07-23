Propane leak traced to cell phone site

Fire officials say propane that triggered the shutdown of streets in the vicinity of the 300 block of South 11th Street in Waco Thursday was traced to a leak in a tank at a nearby cell phone tower site.

Waco fire units were dispatched to the scene of a propane gas odor Thursday morning and when gas was confirmed detected, precautions were taken to prevent igniting it.

In addition to closing the streets off for vehicle traffic Union Pacific railroad was notified to terminate any operations in the area until things were determined to be safe.

Initially a 300 foot perimeter was set up and a nearby distillery and a body shop were evacuated.

Firefighters wearing protective equipment determined where the gas was coming from and found one of the tanks empty and the other down to half full.

Propane was maintained on the site to operate back up generators.

Air quality was checked in surrounding buildings and in underground vaults at the site, as well as in manholes up and down the street.

When it was deemed safe, the scene was turned back over to the company who owned the site and traffic flow was resumed.

No one was injured and there was no fire.

Streets affected including South 11th and Mary Avenue and cross streets within two blocks.