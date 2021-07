TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple City Council has scheduled two public hearings to discuss the proposed 2021 – 2022 budget.

The first started Thursday evening, and the second is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on August 13. Thursday night’s meeting will discuss the budget and tax rate, and the second meeting will be the vote to adopt the budget.

The proposed budget totals to over $200 million, and is based on an estimated property tax rate of almost $65 per $100 valuation.