Prosecutors to seek Death Penalty for Cedric Marks

Bell County prosecutors are going for the death penalty in the Capital Murder case against Cedric Marks. He is accused of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in 2018.

District Attorney Henry Garza tells FOX44 News his office filed a notice with the District Clerks office about seeking the death penalty if Marks is found guilty of Capital Murder.

So far, there is no word on what penalty will be sought if Maya Maxwell is found guilty of the same crime.

According to court documents, Maxwell told police that Marks killed the two in January 2019 and then dumped their bodies in Oklahoma – and that she drove Swearingin’s car to Austin to throw police off.

Back in April, Cedric Marks pleaded Not Guilty to the three charges he faces: Capital Murder of Multiple Persons, Tampering With Evidence and Burglary.

When asked if he was guilty or not guilty of capital murder of multiple persons on January 3, Marks replied, “Absolutely not guilty.”

“He’s insisted without going into the particulars of the details that he is absolutely not guilty of either the burglary, the tampering, or ending the life of any individual,” says Mark’s attorney Michael White.