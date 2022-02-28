WACO, Texas – With the U.S. imposing more sanctions on Russia, the FBI is urging businesses to protect themselves from a possible cyber attack.

“All of the attacks that Russia is doing to Ukraine on the cyber field it’s going to spill over. Other countries, not just us are going to get attacked by this just from spill over,” said Daniel Follis, Cyber Security Technology Instructor for TSTC.

Cyber attacks could happen to any business, big or small, at any time.

“If a company goes down, for a certain amount of time, they can’t handle working with their customers, money flow stops, so even just shutting something down causes chaos,” said Follis.

Follis has been in the cyber security field for 15 years, and has seen it all.

“Cyber security, the whole world can’t function without it, so your every day life, your money, medical, personal information, everything is protected by cyber security,” said Follis.

He says, the possibility that Russia is already attacking American companies is very likely.

“It looks like a war zone, it really does, it’s crazy how many networks are being attacked a day, every minute on the minute, it’s everywhere,” said Follis.

That’s why it’s important for companies to get ahead of a possible attack.

This includes backing up your data and testing that backup, have two-factor authentication, training employees and updating your services such as computers, servers, firewalls, and anti-virus tools.

“It’s very very simple to be hacked these days, especially when people aren’t being trained on how to protect their own data,” said Follis.

Because while businesses are focused on making money, hackers are focused on taking your money.

“They have all the time in the world, they will research and find everything they can about you, they’ll use all of the public information, I mean you name it, they’ll use different software tools to scan your network to find vulnerabilities,” said Follis.

If you are hacked, you have several options to protect your company further. Follis says you should first turn off the internet to the device, so you aren’t spreading the virus. Then, start figuring out where the virus is, and what data it has affected. Once you’ve done that, verify how you got the virus in the first place, by finding out where it came from. If the cyber attack is severe, you then have to report it by calling the proper authorities.

Above all, it’s important to remain vigilant. If something seems suspicious, it probably is.

“You need to do everything you can to keep our customers information safe,” said Follis.