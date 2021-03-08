Protecting yourself from mosquitoes

WACO, Texas – Now that some of the wettest months of the year are approaching, you may be seeing more mosquitoes around.

“Mosquitoes actually don’t need a lot of water to reproduce eggs, and that is key,” says Kelly Crane, of the McLennan County Public Health District.

With severe weather season here, rain and standing water are more likely – which means you could find more mosquitoes around your home over the next few months.

“Even a tablespoon or a teaspoon. If you’re watering your lawn, look for those places around your patio area or around your yard – where there is just a little bit of standing water. It doesn’t take much,” says Crane.

You can protect your home by draining any standing water you find.

“Mosquitoes really don’t travel very far. When you’re thinking about mosquitoes around your home, look for that standing water and drain that standing water,” says Crane.

Common items can cause water to pool – such as a tarp covering a grill, or even a potted plant. Draining any excess water from your yard will help keep the mosquito population down around you.

However, it’s still important to protect yourself from the mosquitoes’ pesky bite.

“Mosquitoes are known for spreading so many diseases – whether it is West Nile, or Zika, or a myriad of diseases,” says Crane.

You can do this by covering up any exposed skin.

“There is the idea of wearing long sleeves and long pants. That’s not necessarily feasible in Texas weather, but it is something you can consider. If it’s a light sleeve, it doesn’t necessarily have to be something heavy like denim – a light covering works just as well,” says Crane.

You can also protect yourself by breaking out the bug spray.

“Always have that mosquito repellent on you. If you are planning on being outdoors, enjoying this beautiful weather, keep the repellent on you. And you will want to reapply every two to four hours. Even if you don’t think they’re biting. Sometimes they’re biting, and you don’t even realize it,” says Crane.