Public Health District warns of ‘do’s and don’t’s’ after vaccination

WACO, Texas – Even with over 2 million Americans being vaccinated for COVID-19 every day, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is warning people to stay vigilant.

With the FDA approving the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and with anyone between the age of 50 and 64 being able to jump in line, the number of vaccinated Americans is bound to go up fast.

“There are just so many more people that can get the vaccine if they want it,” says Kelly Craine, of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “I think we’re gonna start to see exponential growth with more vaccine becoming available, more ways to get it. You don’t just have to go through the Health District, you have other ways of getting it.”

With better access to the vaccine, more and more people will be able to loosen the social chains that have hampered them for the last year.

“Now we finally get to say – if you’ve been fully vaccinated, and of course depending on the vaccine that can either be two shots or one, the CDC is saying, ‘Yes, you can come together in small groups and not have to wear a mask,'” Craine said.

When it comes to large group settings, though, it is still important to be careful with still so many people not having been vaccinated.

“When you’re out in public, and that means going to the grocery store or you’re running errands, whatever it is, we still recommend that mask,” Craine said. “We still recommend that mask when you’re going out into public.”

While the Public Health District is optimistic about the vaccination process, Texas businesses reopening to 100 percent capacity and no more statewide mask mandate could serve as more reason not to stay on the safe side.

“It’s wonderful that we’re seeing things opening up. We’re seeing guidelines being less restrictive, but we still have to keep our guard up,” Craine said. “It’s just that we can breathe a little bit. We can relax a little bit now.”

The Public Health District says if the vaccines keep being delivered at the same rate, most of the population should be vaccinated by June.