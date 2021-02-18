Public Health Emergency declared in Texas

An Oncor crew works on along Elsie Faye Higgins Street as power outages continue across the state after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The acting Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services has declared a public health emergency for Texas because of the recent winter storms.

This action by Norris Cochran allows the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to give healthcare providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs in disasters. This is retroactive to February 11th.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and CMS are supporting the state’s efforts to ensure sufficient healthcare items and services remain available to meet the needs of individuals enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

This includes providing the state with planning data that the health department can use to help address potential needs of Medicare beneficiaries who rely on electrically powered medical equipment, such as oxygen concentrators or wheelchairs, and home health services.

Guidance and other resources to assist in addressing such health hazards and risks are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) online and through CDC’s information service, CDC-INFO.

Live agents provide up-to-date science-based health information. CDC-INFO can be reached Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time at 1-800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636) or by submitting a web-based form. Services are available in English and Spanish.