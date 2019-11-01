Public invited to grand opening of temporary Mexia library

The Board says this opening marks a major step towards the recovery from the fire at the library on September 28.

MEXIA, Texas – The Gibbs Memorial Library Board of Directors is inviting the public to attend the grand opening of the library’s temporary home.

The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 4, at 318 East Main Street.

The Board is extending a heartfelt thanks to patrons, donors, grantors, and the City of Mexia for making this temporary location possible.

The Board says this opening marks a major step towards the recovery from the fire at the library on September 28. For more information, you can view our previous story here.