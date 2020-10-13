Pump replacement leads to closure on Sanger Avenue in Waco

WACO, Texas – Sanger Avenue will be closed to through-traffic on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 a.m. til 5:00 p.m., from New Road to Valley Mills Drive for the replacement of a pump at the Westview pump station.

A detour will be set up using Guthrie Drive, Huaco Lane and New Road. Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find an alternate route for those traveling in the area during this time to minimize delays and traffic congestion.

The City of Waco also issued some simple steps to take – slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, be patient and plan ahead.

The City of Waco also appreciates the patience of travelers and encourages attention to all warning signs within the construction work zone while crews complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible.

Source: City of Waco