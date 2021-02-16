Puppies abandoned in Bellmead dumpster in single-digit temperatures

BELLMEAD, Texas – Two puppies have been found abandoned inside of a Bellmead dumpster during single-digit temperatures.

Bellmead Police say around 7:30 p.m. Monday a woman was walking by a dumpster at the Eagle Crest Apartments and heard whimpering coming from inside. The woman climbed inside of the dumpster and found two puppies which were almost frozen.

The puppies are said to be approximately 45 weeks old, and are now being cared for by animal rescue.

Police say this is an active investigation of animal cruelty. If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Bellmead PD at (254) 799-0251 and ask for Sgt. Irving.

The Bellmead Police Department would like to urge the public to bring pets indoors during times of severe weather.

Source: Bellmead Police Department