Pura Vida Paddle opening new location this weekend

WACO, Texas – Waco’s paddleboard and canoe scene is getting a little bigger.

Pura Vida Paddle is opening a new location at Brazos Park East on MLK on Saturday. You can rent kayaks and stand-up paddle boards there – as well as sign up for classes to learn how to use the equipment.

To mark the grand opening, the owners have teamed up with Camp Gladiator to hold a free community workout at 9:00 a.m.

“We are no longer under the restaurants. That is where we started in 2017. We have a storefront on Franklin where we do retail and sales. This is a brand new location at Brazos Park East. This is where people will show up now to rent paddleboards and kayaks,” says Pura Vida Paddle owner/founder Erin Ward.