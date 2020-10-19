Pursuit leads to rollover, narcotics arrest

CLIFTON, Texas – A pursuit from Clifton into Coryell County leads to a narcotics arrest.

Investigating officers with Clifton PD received information Saturday regarding an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine by an individual who conducted his transactions on rural county roads just outside of town – as he refused to enter the city limits.

Late in the evening, investigators received information that the suspect was traveling toward Clifton to conduct a sell and was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle on FM-219, just west of Clifton, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect fled and a pursuit ensued. Investigators pursued the vehicle from Clifton into Coryell County, where the suspect lost control and rolled the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot and was subsequently caught by investigators.

46-year-old Brandon Scott, of Valley Mills, was arrested and charged with evading arrest/detention, and second-degree felony possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit.

Source: Clifton Police Department