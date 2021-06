TEMPLE, Texas – A crowd was cheering outside of the Central Fire Station in Temple on Monday – following a succesful ceremonial push-in of a brand new fire truck.

Members of the department and city leaders pushed the $1.3 million ladder truck into the station’s bay.

A group of six firefighters made up a committee which designed the apparatus from the ground up. It features a 100-foot ladder and carries 500 gallons of water.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue