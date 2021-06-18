Push-In Ceremony to be held for new Temple Fire & Rescue vehicle

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Fire and Rescue Department got a new addition, and will be ceremoniously including it into the station this Monday.

The truck is a $1.3 million ladder truck – which has a 100-foot ladder, and can carry 500 gallons of water.

The department will be pushing the truck into the station at 10:00 a.m.

Fire Chief Mitch Randles explained the state-of-the-art trucks give first responders the tools they need to do everything they can for the community.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue