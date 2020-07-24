Pvt Gregory Morales’ body returns home

SAPULPA, OK- The start of the week marked the 11 months since private Gregory Wedel Morales disappeared from Fort Hood and today the Army returned his body to his family in Oklahoma.

it was no easy task for Kim Wedel seeing her son wrapped in stars and stripes after going almost a year without knowing where he was.

She last heard from private Gregory Wedel Morales on August 19th of last year and from that point to now its been an emotional roller coaster ride.

Now she and her family are getting some closure with Greg finally coming home.

“Feeling blessed that all of this is coming back together and that he will be home tonight. I’ll know where he is for the first time in a long time, Wedel said

Last week the US Army informed Wedel that he’d get a military burial with full honors and she says that and getting justice for her son was the main goal all along.

“It just means the world to me and the family that the respect is there and all of the negative surrounding his being missing are erased that he will get the respect that he earned and deserved,” she said.

Though some days showed more promise than others, Wedel tells us she knew all along this time would come but she was unsure what would come with it.

“I knew I would get him home at some point. I was just afraid that he wouldn’t get the honor he deserved,” said Wedel.

Greg’s honor didn’t come easy. She says its something she’s fought tirelessly for.

“The fight to even get him recognized as missing or AWOL, followed up with just fighting for justice and eventually just the fight to get him home. its just fight after fight after fight,” Wedel told Fox 44.

Thursday she and her family were able to put everything aside and just be in the moment with Greg, something for a long time they were unable to do.

“At this particular day at this point, the family is going to take the time to be happy he’s here. We’ll pick the battle back up tomorrow,” said Wedel.