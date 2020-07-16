Pvt. Gregory Morales’ reinstatement ‘meant the world’ to his family

Fort Hood, TX- “When the Colonel said that they were reinstating him and he would get his military funeral, it meant the world,” said Kim Wedel, the mother of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales.

Army officials originally listed Pvt. Morales as ‘Absent Without Leave’ and then as a ‘deserter.’

She says Tuesday, she was overwhelmed with emotion when she learned that Fort Hood reinstated her son into “active duty status.”



Morales’ remains were found just weeks ago, 10 months after he disappeared last August.

Fort hood says the change in status entitles Pvt. Morales to a burial with full military honors.

In most cases a mother burying her son isn’t something anyone would look forward to.

But for Kim Wedel who didn’t know where her son was for almost a year this is different.

“Being able to do that is a good thing. It means we can finally bring him home and lay him to rest,” she said.

She says after she got the call from top ranking fort officials informing her of the change, she sat amazed that this part of their battle to bring honor to her son’s name is finally over.

“It was just such a huge relief to be able to tell his family that all of that part was over that we could move on with things,” said Wedel.

But, she still has questions. The army changed Morales’ status due to “trustworthy investigative updates into his disappearance.”

FOX 44 4 reached out to Klleen PD, the leading agency investigating Morales’ death, to ask about those updates.

“Killeen Police Department’s investigation of Gregory Morales case has not produced any new evidence at this time and has no bearing in his administrative status as stated in a release issued today by Fort Hood,” said Chief Charles Kimble.

Wedel believes Fort Hood’s decision was due to public pressure to do the right thing not the proof.

But her focus is on their victory in honoring her son’s life, something she says she couldn’t do without demonstrators, loved ones and people stepping in to share their support.

“Just so many people, thank you. It was everything that they did that got this to happen. So I’m very grateful,” she said.

The Killeen Police Department’s investigation remains active. The ask anyone with any information regarding Pvt Morales’ death to come forward.