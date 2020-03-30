Quarantined soldiers micromarket on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas- The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing a taste of home to Warfighters being quarantined at Fort Hood after recently returning from overseas.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is serving up snacks, cold drinks, fresh-packaged food and other necessities to troops quarantined at Fort Hood with a unique, self-serve “micromarket” concept.

Troops can pick out, scan and pay for their products with a credit card or smartphone app, eliminating the need to staff the secure quarantine area with an in-person cashier.

Exchange Services Business Manager Jeanne Young said quarantined troops have told her they are very happy to have access to the comforts of home while in quarantine.

The micromarket is so popular, she added, that it must be restocked daily by the vendor, who wears protective equipment and only enters the quarantine area when no troops are present.