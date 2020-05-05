Quarter-Capacity Openings spark excitement among business owners

WACO, TX- It was a big weekend for retail stores, movie theatres and restaruants across Central Texas since Governor Greg Abbott lifted restrictions allowing them to re-open on Friday.

Though businesses under Phase 1 of the governor’s plan to re-open the state could only open severing 25 percent of their capacity, they say that 25 percent is better than nothing and they’re glad to be serving customers again.

After nearly 6 weeks of business closures downtown, the cars passing by on Austin Avenue were few and far between.

Now that restaurants, movie theatres and retail stores are open again to serve customers but only at one quarter of their capacity, managers and employees in downtown Waco say their re-openings this weekend brought back some fresh, well-needed excitement.

“It went great this weekend we had a wonderful time getting our staff back in the groove of things, seeing all of the smiling customers and seeing the happiness in their faces to be able to come out and step back into our building and watch a good movie,” said Jonathan Segovia, the general manager of the Waco Hippodrome Theatre.

“We were pretty busy on Friday. We opened up om the first and we were pretty busy. We really were. There was a steady flow of traffic. Everyone was respecting space,” said Mark Arnold, the owner of Cameron Trading Company.

From Monday when Governor Greg Abbott made his announcement to Friday when his new order went into effect, most business owners spent that 5-day-waiting period getting their businesses cleaned and prepared to enforce social distancing guidelines.

“We put out cones every six feet so people could recognize themselves keeping the distance,” said Arnold.

Managers say majority of their guests over the weekend were familiar faces that they haven’t been able to see in a while.

Many were just excited to get out of the house for the first time in a while where they could sit down, and enjoy a meal.

“A lot of the regulars had been waiting to come back. We’ve actually stayed well under the 25 percent but everybody’s been absolutely wonderful,” said Clint Josey, the manager or Coach’s Smoke in Waco.

There is still some apprehension for some when it comes to going back out into the public and businesses say they understand that.

“There are some people that have pre-existing conditions or a little bit elderly and some people don’t feel safe and that’s okay. We try to accommodate everyone and try to give everybody what they need as far as feeling safe,” Josey said.

But businesses say they’ll spend the time it takes for more restrictions to be lifted to get things back running smoothly for those who are already out supporting local businesses.

“We’re just taking advantage of our time just to build on that and get back into the groove of things with out staff and also allow the community to come out when they feel comfortable and when they feel safe to do so,” Segovia said.

Making it through a shutdown spanning nearly 6 weeks hasn’t been easy.

One business told FOX 44 that its been a month before their restaurant could serve a meal.

We really couldn’t stay open. There just wasn’t enough business so when we got the word that we could open up at 25 percent on Friday, that’s when we called everyone. We were shut down about 4 weeks but we opened up on Friday so we’re ready to go,” Josey said.

Many of the businesses say they’re hopeful more restrictions will be lifted but they plan to take advantage of the opportunity to render their services even if its just as 25 percent.