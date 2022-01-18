With the help of citizens, Copperas Cove police made a quick arrest in connection with a Monday night shooting.

Cove Police reported about 8:00 p.m. Monday they were called to the 900 block of North 19th Street on a report of shots being fired.

When they got there they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered first aid until Copperas Cove Fire and EMS personnel arrived, at which time the victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Witnesses at the scene identified as a suspect a man named Ray Charles Davis.

At some point, an argument broke out between Davis and one of the residents, with Davis

firing a pistol inside the home.

Davis left home and walked toward his vehicle then turned and fired a pistol in the direction of multiple people standing outside, striking the victim.

Davis then fled on foot.

Officers began searching the area for Davis without much luck until they got a call from a citizen who called to report a suspicious person walking in the area of Grimes Crossing Road.

The description provided by the caller matched Davis, with officers then able to take him into custody without further incident.

Davis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Price on four charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with his bond set at a total of $200,000.

The incident remains under investigation by the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division.