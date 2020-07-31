Quick arrest made in Friday morning Bryan shooting

Within an hour of being called to the scene of a Friday morning shooting, Bryan police had a suspect in custody.

It was 8:05 a.m. when officers were called to the 3200 block of Finfeather Road on a report of a shooting.

There they found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They learned that the shooting had actually occurred in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle with the victims fleeing while wounded.

The suspected was identified and located in the 5700 block of Paseo Place about 9:00 a.m. and took him into custody without incident.

He was identified as 35-year-old Taron Teshawn Devault of Bryan.

He was booked into the Brazos County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and multiple other outstanding arrest warrants.