Quilt of Valor rewards veteran Temple VA employees

TEMPLE, Texas – 16 Temple VA employees were gifted a prestigious quilt on Thursday, but this is no ordinary quilt. To those who received them, it warms them up in other ways.

“This quilt is a great feeling. That’s not a regular quilt,” says U.S. Army Veteran Victor Wiggins . “This is a quilt of valor.”

In a ceremony inside the Temple VA’s amphitheater, volunteers for the Quilt of Valor Foundation, as well as members of the Shoemaker High School Junior ROTC Program, presented the quilts to the veterans.

The quilts are not only good for practical reasons like keeping warm on the couch. They also serve as an example.

“It will be a reminder to my kids, as well,” says U.S. Army Veteran Lisandra Miranda. “Because if they do decide to go into the military in the future, that they know it’s important.”

The Quilt of Valor Foundation was started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts in order to give meaningful gifts to veterans and military families. Her goal was for the quilts to be a tool for healing.

They can also leave a legacy.

“I will take it wherever I go. And all my grandchildren, wrap them with it. Let them know that America is still standing strong, because we got the service to do it,” Wiggins says.

You can nominate a veteran to receive a quilt at the Quilt of Valor website at www.qovf.org.