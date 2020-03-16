Rabid bat found in Copperas Cove

The Copperas Cove Police Department is warning to watch out for rabid bats after officers found one on Cove Terrace.

Animal Control Officers located the dead bat in the 200 block of Cove Terrace on Friday, March 13th and sent it off to be tested. The Texas Department of Health sent the results back Monday, saying it is infected with rabies.

Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma.

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.

Authorities are warning people not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals.

You can avoid attracting rabid animals by covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside.

Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.