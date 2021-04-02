Rabid skunk found in Lampasas

Lampasas police report a skunk trapped in a neighborhood yard has tested positive for rabies.

Assistant Police Chief Jody Cummings said that an animal control officer picked up the apparently ill skunk Tuesday in a yard of a home in the 500 block of South Main.

Two dogs at the home had contact with the skunk.

The skunk was euthanized and sent for testing, with the positive result being received Thursday.

The dogs were current on their rabies vaccinations but were given booster shots as a precaution.

Residents are reminded of the important of keeping pet vaccinations up to date and cautioned about making any contact with wild animals.