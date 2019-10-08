‘Rachel’s Challenge’ Visits Tennyson Middle School

WACO, Texas – Students at Tennyson Middle School learned the importance of Rachel’s Challenge on Tuesday.

The challenge is named after Rachel Scott – one of the first victims of the Columbine Shooting 20 years ago. Scott made an impact doing simple acts of kindness. Today, the project goes beyond courteous acts – tackling bullying, suicide, and mental health in classrooms.

“It’s going to change how people treat others. I think it will change some behavior issues,” says 13-year-old student Aundraya London.

Speakers from the organization travel to various schools across the country spreading Rachel’s message.

“Students say the darnedest things, and they’re not always the nicest things. We’re trying to be change agents and educate the whole child,” says Principal Matt Rambo.

The presentation was made possible through a grant the school received last spring. Rambo says he hope students learn from the experience.

“I hope that students will self-reflect and think about how they treat others and how they want to be treated,” Rambo says.

If you want Rachel’s Challenge to come to your school. You can find more information HERE.