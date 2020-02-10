Railroad crossing in Downtown Temple to be closed for repairs

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple will be assisting their crews in closing the railroad crossing on South Main Street downtown.

This comes at the request of BNSF Railway. The closure begins this Friday at 9:00 a.m., and will remain in place until February 17th at 4:00 p.m.

During this four-day closure, BNSF crews will perform maintenance work on the railroad crossing. Drivers heading northbound on South Main Street into Downtown Temple will be detoured to West Avenue D and South 3rd Street, while southbound traffic leaving Downtown Temple will be detoured to East Avenue C and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

If you have any questions on this closure, you can contact the Public Works Transportation Services Division at 254-298-5653.

Source: City of Temple