Railroad employee saves car stuck on Groesbeck train tracks in the nick of time

GROESBECK, Texas – Perfect timing and quick reactions from a railroad employee saved the day for one resident.

Union Pacific employee Gregory Lloyd was in Groesbeck on Thursday, when he saw a silver SUV lodged on the tracks at the State Street railroad crossing. Lloyd saw the driver still sitting in the vehicle and asked her if she notified the railroad. She told him she had not, so he quickly alerted railroad authorities of the vehicle being lodged on the tracks.

The notification was made just in time to stop a southbound train entering the city from the north. The train came to a stop just four blocks away from the disabled vehicle.

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

Lloyd says he was not from the area, but happened to stop at the local railroad office just before seeing the vehicle. He said it is important for people to realize the railroad’s emergency number is usually posted at each crossing, and it should be called immediately when any incident happens.

Groesbeck PD posted on social media that Lloyd’s quick thinking undoubtedly prevented a tragedy from occurring in the city.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department