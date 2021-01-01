Rainfall leads to domestic wastewater spills around Waco

WACO, Texas – Due to substantial rainfall, an unauthorized discharge of wastewater has occurred from the City of Waco wastewater collection system.

This discharge is currently estimated at approximately 77,315 gallons of domestic wastewater at nine locations around the city.

The spills occurred Thursday afternoon at 4900 Skeet Eason Road, 1100 University Parks Drive, 400 University Parks Drive, 1701 University Parks Drive, 17165 Skeet Eason Road, Zoo Park and Avenue B, 2906 Maple Hill Circle and 1924 N. 12th Street.

List of actions taken include notification of appropriate local government officials and notification of the TCEQ Regional Office. Clean up activities are underway.

For more information, you can contact Lisa Tyer at (254) 750-8040.

Source: City of Waco