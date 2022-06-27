CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Are you a Caniac? Then you have a very good reason to go to Raising Cane’s on Monday evening!

Last November, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers launched a special partnership with Make-A-Wish and granted their first wish to Sadie in Houston. Now, the popular chicken finger brand is once again teaming up with the nonprofit and donating to five Texas chapters – across Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Temple and Waco – to help grant wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

The fundraiser throughout Central Texas is taking place from 4:00 p.m until 9:00 p.m. When customers mention the fundraiser at one of the select seven restaurants, Raising Cane’s will donate 15 percent of food and beverage sales to the non-profit.