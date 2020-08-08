Rally for change continues near Fort Hood

KILLEEN, TX- Protestors continue to rally just outside of Fort Hood demanding change after mutkiple soldier deaths.

The most recent demonstration comes one day after the Secretary of the Army visited the post to make remarks about the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guilleen.

The chants continued right outside of Fort Hood gates as soldiers left the post for the weekend.

Protestors say they are making sure soldiers and drivers passing by see signs that read “Justice for Vanessa.”

The Secretary of the Army in his visit Thursday admitted that the Army failed Vanessa terribly.

Many protestors say they watched the press conference and they remained unsatisfied with the army’s response to Guillen’s murder.

While this protest was centerted on Vanessa, other soldiers aren’t forgotten either.

They say Vanessa’s case just exposed more of what needs to be fixed on Fort Hood.

Protestors say they had many reasons to take to the streets but showing solidarity with the Guillen family is the ultimate ojective.

“The support I think really because that’s what they need. That’s what the mom needs especially. She’s really going through it right now. But uea just awareness on the issue and just to shed light on the face that ther’s alot of stuff going on on Fort Hood that people dont even know about,” said one protestor.

Vanessa’s family is still waiting to properly bury her in her hometown of Houston.