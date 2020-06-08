Ralph Wilson Youth Club remains open after child tests positive for COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas- The Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple will remain open after a child at the summer camp tested positive for COVID-19.

The youth club was notified on June 7, 2020 about the positive test results, and says they have taken the proper steps with notifying the authorities.

The club is committed to detailed screening of employees and children.

The club will continue to operate at a reduced capacity to decrease the likelihood of crowding throughout the club.

Employees and youth have access to sanitizing stations, and all employees are required to wear a mask during their entire shift.