Rapaport Academy Extends spring Break One Week

Waco, TX-Rapaport Academy will be extending its Spring Break by one week in response to coronavirus concerns.

Rapaport Academy has issued a notice on the academy’s website saying that the school had decided to postpone the return to school due to growing concerns about the coronavirus. Classes are now expected to resume March 23rd. In a statement made to parents, the academy says that they are concerned about students who “face immune issues” and were at risk should community spread happens.

” Because your child’s safety, and the safety of all of our family members, is of utmost importance, Rapoport Academy has made the decision to extend spring break by an additional week. This will give staff and students the opportunity to identify symptoms without being around others during the contagious phase of the virus – though I truly hope no one here in our community has to deal with this virus. “

The Academy has planned a board meeting for March 16th to discuss the situation at that point. Superintendent Alexis Neumann spoke with Fox 44 and said the Academy came to the decision because of the schools small size and that the plan to keep engaged with families and students on Facebook and on their website.