Rapoport Academy goes on brief lockdown after hearing of threat

WACO, Texas – A threat in the area of Rapoport Academy caused the campus to go on a brief lockdown Monday afternoon.

Rapoport Superintendent Alexis Neumann told FOX44 she was notified by area law enforcement about the threat. All students and staff were kept inside of the buildings on campus until an all clear was given about 15 minutes later.

The Waco Police Department told FOX44 Monday afternoon they received information that some local schools received calls from a person saying there was a police operation taking place in the East Waco community, and that the schools in the area needed to go on a soft lockdown.

However, the department says there was no operation taking place, and they did not call any schools to place them on lockdown. They said on social media that there was no need for the schools in the area to be on lockdown.

Source: Rapoport Academy, Waco Police Department