Real estate experts explains the housing market in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Waco area has become a competitive market for home buyers and sellers, people have been paying more than the asking price.

“From a home buyers perspective right now there’s just a shortage of inventory, we’re out collecting, we’re out looking for properties everyday just like home owners are looking for a new property and there’s just no inventory, the truth is, most properties that we sell are seeing multiple offers and multiple people are coming to look at,” says Stinson Bland with Waco First Home Buyers.

Real estate agent Daniela Rodriguez says that because of the low inventory of houses being for sale, it has become very competitive to buy a house in the Waco area.

“It’s getting to be where the buyers have to think outside the box when they’re actually making offers, they need to be really ready to jump on something when they like it because it’s gone within 24 hours being on the market,” says real estate agent Daniela Rodriguez.

For those who are interesting in selling their home, Rodriguez says there are some tips that could help you get the best value.

“You might want to fix up your front yard, put a fresh paint coat on, make sure it looks neutral, put away your personal items,” says Rodriguez.

Stinson Bland from Waco First Home Buyers says he’s seen an increase of pricing in homes in the past five years.

“The price per square foot is creeping up and creeping up. Every time we get an appraisal on a property that has kind of been rehab or finished products, our numbers are higher than from when we acquired the property,” says Bland.

Rodriguez advices those who are interested in buying a house to make a strong offer.

“Strong offers just mean like putting down a good down payment in, making sure that maybe you write a personal letter if you really love the home and have a family, just things that differentiate yourself from everyone else who’s making an offer,” says Rodriguez.