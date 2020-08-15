Recapping the SPC Vanessa Guillén saga

FORT HOOD, Texas – Even with her memorial service being held in Houston Friday, SPC Vanessa Guillén’s story is not over. Let’s take a look at the story so far:

April 22:

SPC Vanessa Guillén is last seen on Fort Hood. According to family, she was wearing a purple shirt and black sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

May 22:

The first of the weekly protests held outside Fort Hood’s Mayborn Gate brings roughly 50 friends and family on the one month anniversary of Guillén’s disappearance.

Soon after, the story gets national attention. Celebrities like actress Salma Hayek post on social media supporting Guillén. Guillén’s family reveals she told them before her disappearance she was being sexually harassed by a superior at Fort Hood. Thousands begin sharing their stories of sexual trauma in the military on social media with the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen.

June 30:

Police find human remains by the Leon River believed to be Guillén’s.

July 1:

Killeen PD identify a suspect in Guillén’s killing, 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier Aaron Robinson. While police confront him, Robinson commits suicide by shooting himself.

Robinson’s girlfriend, 22 year-old Cecily Aguilar, is arrested and charged with tampering evidence. She claims Robinson killed Guillén and asked for her help to get rid of evidence.

July 6:

The Guillén family confirms the remains found at Leon River were Vanessa’s.

July 10:

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy announces an independent panel will investigate Fort Hood, hoping to understand the culture and the chain of command on the post as it pertains to sexual crimes.

July 24:

Three Texas state representatives, Eddie Rodriguez, Victoria Neave and Cesar Blanco, visit the weekly rally outside Fort Hood. They talk to the family about the proposed “Vanessa Guillén Bill,” which would, in part, allow soldiers experiencing sexual harassment or assault to go outside the chain of command to report it. They present the family with an American flag flown over the state Capitol.

July 29:

A Congressional hearing is held in Washington D.C. over Guillén’s case.

July 30:

The Guillén family sits down with President Trump at the White House. Trump says the proper authorities are on the case.

August 6:

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy visits Fort Hood. He vows changes are coming to the post.

August 14:

Hundreds gather for a public memorial service at Guillén’s high school in Houston.