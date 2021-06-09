Recent flooding has left a negative impact to local farms

TEMPLE, Texas – Official weather reports say Central Texas has received little over an inch of rain in the month of June. But in May, we received eight inches – well above the average.

“When you go 18, 19, 20 days without being able to get in the field because you’re going to do more damage then you are good, it just defects the whole season,” says James Halvorson, the owner of Halvorson’s Hidden Harvest.

Halvorson says the excess amount of moisture could create a lot of issues for harvesting crops.

“You’re going to lose flavor. You’re going to lose texture. Because it just gets water logged.”

Now that the rain has stopped for a while, here comes the heat and humidity.

“You have pollination problems within the tomatoes, the soil, temperatures. Now that the temperature is hot, it’s going to start to affect fruit sets, as well,” says Halvorson.

Some concerns James has for their harvest are fungus growing and ants colonizing in the soil.

“When it rains everyday, you can’t go in and spray. And it’s not a practice that we use. That’s why [we] put the time to strip all the leaves off,” says Halvorson.

Because of all the rain, James had to wait about two weeks to be able to go and check in his tomato crops.

“You know, when it’s that muddy, you can’t get in and you can’t manage the growth. You can’t manage the diseases. You can’t tie them up. You can’t stake them up,” says Halvorson.

The crops aren’t the only ones getting impacted by this weather.

“To spend ten or twelve hours a day in the field because it gets so hot, you have to get out and drink water and just manage yourself, as well,” says Halvorson.